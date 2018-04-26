Martha Stewart is Headed Back to Dallas

On May 11th, everyone’s favorite multi-hyphenate who has also hosted a cooking show with Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart (of course), will be back in Dallas to accept the Great Contributor to Art Award at the Dallas Arboretum. Entrepreneur Craig Hall was last year’s recipient. Stewart will also be signing and dishing on her latest book, “Martha’s Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying,” featuring arrangements from longtime friend Kevin Sharkey. “The bouquets and arrangements in this book resulted from our close planning and envisioning—and luck—in growing spectacular blooms that combine well with one another, or with foliage, to bedazzle a room or call one’s eyes to attention,” says Stewart about the book.

If you’d like to be in the impeccable presence of Stewart, and hopefully pick up some entertaining tips while you’re at it, tickets will range from $500 and $1,000, while tables are priced at $3,000, $5,000, and $10,000. A pre-luncheon reception will include bidding for the Invitational Fine Art Auction silent auction, with pieces donated by Dallas collectors and featuring dozens of notable artists.