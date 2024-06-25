White Rock Medical Center Employees File Class Action Suit Against Employer Over Unpaid Insurance Premiums

After 158 employees were laid off by White Rock Medical Center on April 30, a class action lawsuit filed by former employees says their employer took health insurance premiums out of their paycheck but didn’t use the money to pay for health insurance. The employees subsequently lost their health insurance and were left to foot the bill out of pocket for two months’ worth of medical expenses.

“As a result of Defendants’ reprehensible actions, 158 healthcare heroes were fired without a safety net and with substantial unexpected medical debt. This was all foreseeable and easily preventable by Defendants. Defendants chose an unethical and illegal path that put ‘profits over people,’” the lawsuit, filed by Dallas firm Tremain Artaza, reads.

The suit is a Rule 23 Class Action suit, meaning that if the case is certified by the court, everyone in the class definition would be considered part of the suit. Employees would not need to opt into the class. The suit names two plaintiffs and describes other potential members of the class as individuals who were notified of their termination on April 30 and who had their health insurance canceled despite having money taken from the paycheck to pay premiums.

The primary defendant of the case is Heights Healthcare of Texas, which purchased the East Dallas hospital from California-based Pipeline Health in October 2023 after Pipeline bought the 218-bed hospital in 2018. In 2022, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while owned by Pipeline. A statement from Pipeline noted “skyrocketing labor and supply costs, decreased ability to generate revenue, and delayed payments from various insurance plans for critical patient care services already delivered” as a cause for the struggles.

Heights is currently embroiled in breach-of-contract litigation with Pipeline, which Heights blames for laying off more than one in three White Rock Medical Center employees. The layoffs resulted in the hospital briefly being unable to receive ambulances earlier this year.

The suit also names neurosurgeon Dr. Mirza Baig, the hospital’s CEO and one of two employees at Heights Healthcare of Texas, which is based near Houston. Baig’s company oversees surgical and acute care facilities in the Houston area and a surgical hospital in Hurst.

The suit says that the laid-off employees received no notice despite the WARN Act, which requires 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs of more than one-third of the staff. Employees received a letter when they were laid off saying that the hospital was unable to give notice because of “unforeseeable circumstances” connected to the litigation with Pipeline.

However, the lawsuit claims that notice was a realistic option because Heights’ mediation with Pipeline failed in January, and it later filed a lawsuit against Pipeline in February. The plaintiffs argued that the legal troubles in January and February meant Heights leadership had an idea that financial difficulty could be on the way.

In addition to the lack of notice, for all of March and April 2024, the suit says the hospital continued to deduct money from the 158 laid-off employees’ paychecks to pay insurance premiums, but neither that money nor the company’s portion of the premium ever made it to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, which was the hospital’s insurance provider. On March 1, Blue Cross canceled the health insurance for employees with unpaid premiums.

The named employees received thousands of dollars of medical treatment when they thought they had health insurance. Later, they began to receive notices from Blue Cross about the unpaid medical expenses when they were employed by WRMC, paying insurance premiums, and lacking health coverage. The employees were asked to pay for treatment they assumed would be covered by their health insurance.

The plaintiffs named several counts in the suit, alleging the hospital and related entities violated the WARN Act, denied the employees benefits, and breached their fiduciary duty. The defendants have until June 28 to file their answers to the lawsuit, and procedural steps will follow before notice can be sent to other potential members of the class action suit. White Rock Medical Center’s in-house counsel did not immediately respond for comment.