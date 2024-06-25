No Movement in Blue Cross and Baylor Contract Dispute as Deadline Approaches

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas members are less than a week away from losing access to Baylor Scott & White Health facilities and providers, and both sides of the negotiation report no new developments.

D CEO Healthcare first reported on the two sides’ inability to reach an agreement in early May, and in the six weeks since then, there hasn’t been much movement. We have been here before. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the largest health insurance provider in the state, while Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, and both sides appear to be holding strong to their positions.

A Baylor spokesperson said the system continues to negotiate in good faith to prevent any care disruption and that patients are the health system’s priority.

A statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says that Baylor Scott & White Health is terminating their physician and hospital agreements on July 1 unless they receive “significant” reimbursement rate increases. It also noted that patients who are pregnant or being treated for a disability, acute condition, or life-threatening illness may qualify to receive care for in-network rates at BSWH facilities.

The negotiation is a microcosm of competing trends in healthcare costs. The amount Americans spend on healthcare is wildly disproportionate to its middling results. Nearly 20 percent of GDP is devoted to healthcare spending. Yet, the U.S. is nowhere near a leader in outcomes, with large uninsured populations and expensive care, meaning vast swaths of the country don’t have access to our top-notch facilities. Healthcare costs have inflated over the last 30 years much faster than almost every other good and service (childcare and higher education are other leaders), and there is constant pressure from employers to reduce healthcare spending without losing much quality. Third-party administrators and insurance companies like BCBS are, in theory, working to reduce healthcare spending for the individuals and employers that pay for about half of the care provided in the country.

Meanwhile, many hospitals are struggling to stay in the black due to inflated supply and labor costs, and North Texas has had its fair share of healthcare finance issues. Dallas-based health system Steward Health Care filed for bankruptcy and is selling all of its hospitals after a private equity exit. Medical City Healthcare acquired Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse after it declared bankruptcy after just a couple of years in business. White Rock Medical Center employees have filed a class action suit against the hospital’s owner for allegedly deducting money from their paychecks for health insurance but not paying the health insurance company, leaving them to pay medical expenses out of pocket. These employees were part of a mass layoff in April for which they received no notice. WRMC’s previous owners also declared bankruptcy and sold it to the owner, who employees are now suing.

The financial strain is perhaps more acute for both sides of the negotiation than in past iterations of contract disputes, but the likelihood of the state’s largest nonprofit system and its largest insurer not being able to come to an agreement is still highly unlikely. These disagreements often go until the 11th hour, but the two parties rarely fail to agree to something before the deadline.

Neither side has provided details about any specific sticking points or the rate increases but says they are working to find a solution while providing information about the next steps if an agreement can’t be reached. “Our goal is to reach an agreement that would protect our members’ and customers’ access to quality care at fair rates,” the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas statement reads. “If we cannot reach an agreement, our members will continue to have access to a robust network of doctors, health care professionals, hospitals, and facilities throughout North and Central Texas.”