New CEO for Medical City Children’s and Women’s Hospitals and DOJ Objects to Steward’s Bankruptcy Proceedings

Skyler Reed has been appointed as CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital. Reed previously served as the COO of Medical City Dallas, overseeing various services and leading capital expansion projects. With extensive executive leadership experience at Medical City Arlington and within HCA Healthcare, Reed holds a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University and a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration from Auburn University. Reed replaces Jay DeVenny, who served as CEO for the two hospitals from 2022 to 2024.

The Department of Justice expressed concerns about the sale of Steward Health Care’s physician group to UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, according to court documents and reported by Becker’s Hospital Review. The agency argued that Steward’s proposed schedule for the sale makes it difficult for them to review the deal. Steward recently reached a potential agreement to sell its physician assets to Optum, which would set the benchmark for other potential buyers. Steward filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, citing the need to address significant debts and unpaid bills. The healthcare system is currently working on a financing arrangement with Medical Properties Trust to secure $75 million. As part of the bankruptcy process, all of Steward’s hospitals are up for sale, but the system does not anticipate any facility closures.

McKesson Corporation’s Project Oasis aims to advance health equity for at-risk populations in underserved communities. The project is led by McKesson’s Global Impact Organization and Community Pharmacy & Health, with a focus on identifying and addressing pharmacy deserts in urban areas where access to essential pharmacy services is challenging. After evaluating several underserved communities, McKesson selected Avondale, OH, a neighborhood in Cincinnati, as the first activation site for Project Oasis. Through a thorough screening process, McKesson facilitated the process for Dr. Emmanuel Ayanjoke, a licensed pharmacist, to become an independent pharmacy owner in Avondale. With the support of Project Oasis, Dr. Emmanuel and Altev Community Pharmacy are now serving the residents of Avondale and working to reduce healthcare disparities.

Acadian Ambulance recognized its paramedics and EMTs each year for their work ethic and dedication. 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers across the company’s four-state service area. A company-wide committee selects the top winners. Paramedic Precious Duru and EMT Shawn Wells represented the company’s North Texas service area and were finalists for the top honors. Acadian Ambulance has operated in the North Texas region since 2011. The company has more than 200 regional employees, encompassing Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Collin counties.

James W. Keyes, a global business leader and philanthropist, was honored with the Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award by Methodist Health System. Keyes has held top executive positions in major companies like 7-Eleven and Blockbuster and has served as an advisor to numerous foundations, investment firms, and start-up companies. He is deeply committed to philanthropy and has supported various organizations, including UT Southwestern, American Red Cross, and Columbia University Business School. Keyes has received several notable accolades for his achievements, including induction into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and the Junior Achievement Dallas Business Hall of Fame.