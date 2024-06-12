Meet the Dallas 500: Rick Merrill, Cook Children’s Health Care System

In 2023, Cook Children’s Health System, led by Rick Merrill since 2007, opened its 23-acre Prosper hospital in Denton County, part of a multiple-year expansion that will include an emergency department, surgical and procedural floor, pediatric ICU, and inpatient unit. The system was also named the fourth-best pediatric hospital in the Southwest by U.S. News & World Report. Prior to leading Cook, Merrill was the leader of Driscoll Health System. His truest passion is helping kids “know that they matter.”

Education: Trinity University (MHA), Texas Tech University (BS)

First Job: “I worked as a roustabout equipping sulfur wells for several summers. It gave me great appreciation and respect for hard work.”

Toughest Challenge: “In an ever-changing and uncertain healthcare environment, our ability to make our community one of the healthiest places in the nation to raise a child continues to be one of the toughest challenges we face as an organization. It is, however, a promise we intend to keep.

“Additionally, taking care of our employees and doctors so they can, in turn, take care of our patients and their families has been difficult. It is no secret things have been tough the last four years for healthcare professionals across the globe, and I’m ever mindful of their astounding resiliency. The steadfast commitment our employees make every day to the children we serve and the compassion they show to each other and those around them is inspiring and humbling.”

My Inspiration: “Other than my father, who is my greatest inspiration, I’d have to say that I admire individuals in history who’ve had a profound impact on others, such as Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln.”

Proud Moment: “Without a doubt, the birth of my two daughters.”

Key Strategy: “It is difficult to motivate others, but with the right methods you can create the right environment that spurs innovation, creativity, and a sense of purpose. One that ignites enthusiasm and self-motivation.”

Biopic: “My daughters often tell me that Steve Martin reminds them of me. Specifically in the movie, Father of the Bride. The breadth of roles he’s played capture the instances of pure laughter and hilarity as well as the somber, serious moments that we all experience in life.”

Hobby/Passion: “I’d have to say that cycling and cooking are two things that I really enjoy.”

My Ride: “My preferred ride is my bike. It’s a great source of exercise and relaxation for me.”

Must-listen: “Cook Children’s Raising Joy podcast is a new podcast dedicated to the mental well-being of children and teens. I hope you’ll have a listen and learn tips to help children ‘just breathe, open up and know that they matter!'”