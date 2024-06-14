Meet Medical City Dallas’ New CEO Jay deVenny

Jay deVenny is the new CEO of Medical City Dallas. With a lengthy tenure at Medical City Healthcare, he will now lead the 909-bed hospital and its 3,300 employees, deVenny’s journey to this position has been marked by dedication and growth.

deVenny began his career with what is now Baylor Scott & White Health, spending time at multiple Baylor facilities in Plano before joining Medical City Children’s and Women’s Hospital in 2013. He most recently served as CEO of those hospitals before moving down the block to Medical City Dallas.

Medical City Dallas CEO Jay deVenny Courtesy: Medical City Healthcare

Reflecting on his experience, deVenny says his rise through the ranks is the result of prioritizing expansion and building his network, “I’ve spent a decade at Medical City Dallas, initially focusing on growth strategy and development. Through nurturing relationships with our healthcare partners, local leadership, and the talented physicians who serve here, I find myself now at the helm.”

His roots are deep in his new hospital, as he was born in the hospital he now leads. He sees the appointment as a full-circle moment. Medical City Dallas will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October. Over the past five decades, the hospital has established a highly successful organ transplant program for kidney, pancreas, liver, and heart and become one of the largest oncology programs in North Texas. The hospital now boasts 100 specialties with more than 1,500 physicians.

“Jay is known for his strategic focus on growth, collaboration with physicians across a complex array of specialties, and his ability to deliver an exceptional experience for patients and families,” says Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. “It is an exciting time for the Medical City Dallas family of hospitals and I am confident Jay will lead them to the next level of healthcare excellence.”

deVenny holds a Master of Business Administration in Health Services Management from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from the University of Kansas. His early days in an administrative residency at Baylor Healthcare System provided invaluable insights into the inner workings of a hospital. deVenny’s comprehensive understanding of various departments, from the emergency room to health information management and imaging, equips him to lead the hospital’s multidisciplinary teams.

“At the University of North Texas, I did an administrative residency at Baylor healthcare system here in town. It was very helpful for me to spend time with every single department of the hospital, whether it was the ER, health information management side, or the imaging department, to understand how all pieces of the hospital come together to provide optimal care.”

While he was CEO at Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, deVenny successfully spearheaded the expansion of Medical City Children’s Hospital’s services, particularly in the areas of congenital heart, pediatric oncology, and pediatric orthopedics. His leadership led to Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas being recognized as the ‘Best Hospital to Have a Baby’ in Dallas County for four consecutive years. deVenny wants to be remembered for his desire for the hospital to become a place where doctors, nurses, and physicians genuinely want to work. He strives to foster a community that prioritizes the well-being of its staff, as he believes that taking care of the healthcare professionals will have a positive ripple effect, ultimately leading to the best possible care for the patients.

deVenny is committed to building upon these achievements and expanding the hospital’s impact on the community. “As the new CEO of Medical City Dallas, I am honored to carry the torch and drive the growth of this incredible institution,” he says. “My focus will be on maintaining and enhancing our exceptional facilities and programs while also identifying new opportunities to serve the community.”