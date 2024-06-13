Four Ways Price Transparency Will Transform Healthcare

Healthcare prices are not typically communicated to patients in advance. This lack of price transparency is problematic, especially for people who have health insurance from their employer or their spouse’s employer. These people have significant out-of-pocket costs with individual deductibles ranging from $1,400 to $2,400 per year and they must continue to pay for care until they reach their out-of-pocket maximum, which can be over $6,000 per year.

If they change doctors or facilities, that price can change dramatically because healthcare prices for the same service with the same insurance vary by 260 percent on average, locally. For example, the price of an MRI in the DFW area with the same insurance could range from $450 to $2,200. The price of an endoscopy could range from $800 to $4,000.

Lack of healthcare price transparency is so problematic that the federal government passed regulations requiring hospitals to post their prices as of 2021. Most hospitals (including local systems) ignore this law; 65.5 percent are non-compliant.

However, multiple large health insurance companies are taking a new approach, connecting out-of-pocket costs with doctor/hospital price and quality. In that way, doctors and hospitals with lower prices and higher quality have lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. The opposite is true as well where doctors and hospitals with higher prices and lower quality have higher out-of-pocket costs. This lets patients know their out-of-pocket costs in advance and financially incentives them to use high-value doctors and hospitals (i.e., lower price, higher quality).

Payers will be treated fairly

There are only two payers in healthcare: employers and individuals. Employers pay for healthcare through insurance companies the way people pay for personal things with a debit card. Insurance companies are not payers just like Visa and Mastercard are not payers. Insurance companies just facilitate the transaction and diffuse the acute costs of care.

Individuals pay for healthcare for themselves and others through their out-of-pocket costs, paycheck deductions, and taxes. The federal and state governments are not payers in healthcare either. They are just facilitators of financial transactions and aggregators of everyone’s tax dollars to pay for the care of enrollees in government healthcare plans.

Healthcare price transparency will allow employers and individuals to know the price in advance and act on huge price differences. No organization or individual would ever tolerate buying food without knowing the price in advance if there was a 260 percent difference in prices in their local area, and it should not be tolerated in healthcare.

Healthcare providers will be held accountable by competition

Competition is an amazing super-power. To continue the food comparison, competition gives us grocery stores of amazing abundance with over 40,000 items. Additionally, competition in professional sports gives us athletic performance and achievement that is truly dazzling.

Likewise, doctors and hospitals will be dramatically improved by competition. Interestingly, the lack of competition is a disservice to doctors and hospitals. Their best is not being brought out of them. Thirty percent of healthcare spending is waste, and 400,000 patients are harmed every year by hospital errors.This doesn’t have to be the case.

The quality of medical care will improve

A study by Dr. Atul Gawande found that hospitals make more money off of surgery for commercially insured patients and have a higher profit margin if there are complications. The hospital system in this study is in DFW; this phenomenon is happening right here at home.

Berkshire Hathaway investor Charlie Munger once said, “Incentives are superpowers.” A lack of price transparency in the past has incentivized hospitals to have worse quality, not better. Improved price transparency is a fundamental requirement for improving quality.

The price of medical care will decrease

As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said, ‘Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.’ By ‘sunlight,’ Justice Brandeis means transparency.

Price transparency, competition and accountability have brought down the price of television/video/streaming. Until just recently, the price of automobiles, furniture and clothing has remained flat for 20 years.

Over that same period of time, hospital prices have increased 225 percent, more than anything else in America, including college and childcare. Nearly every other consumer product has transparent pricing, but hospital care historically remains opaque.

However, times are changing, healthcare is becoming more transparent, and I am incredibly optimistic about the future.

Dr. Eric Bricker is the medical director for Coupe Health, an alternative health plan that empowers employees with high-quality care, concierge support, and easily understood payment.