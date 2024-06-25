Dr. Richard Malouf Wins Supreme Court Case and Texas Physician Sentenced to Seven Years for Illegal Prescriptions

The Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dr. Richard Malouf this week, overturning a lower court’s ruling that he committed fraud after two employees made a whistleblower complaint against him. Malouf owned All Smiles Dental and was accused of filing more than 1,800 claims under his identification number that the employees said were completed by other providers. The lower court ruled against Malouf and imposed a $16,500,000 penalty. The Supreme Court overturned and reversed the lower court’s ruling, saying the state failed to demonstrate that Malouf violated the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.

Dr. Leovares Mendez, a Texas physician, has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances. Along with his coconspirators, Dr. Cesar Pena-Rodriguez and recruiter Jorge Hernandez, Dr. Mendez was indicted in February 2020. While Dr. Pena-Rodriguez and Mr. Hernandez pleaded guilty, Dr. Mendez chose to stand trial by jury and was convicted in February 2024. The evidence presented during the trial showed that Dr. Mendez and Dr. Pena-Rodriguez prescribed drugs like hydrocodone, alprazolam, and tramadol without a legitimate medical purpose and without conducting proper medical exams. They received cash payments in return for these prescriptions.

The American Academy of Family Physicians Board of Directors has selected Dr. Crow as the recipient of the 2024 Robert Graham Physician Executive Award by the American Academy of Family Physicians Board of Directors. This award acknowledges the contributions of AAFP members in healthcare organizations. Along with 21 previous awardees, Crow has demonstrated leadership as an award-winning executive, thought leader, innovator, and physician, driving advancements in healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Crow’s innovative strategies have impacted healthcare in Texas, evidenced by his physician network’s value-based contracts with major carriers. He is the founder of Village Health Partners and Legacy Medical Village, and currently oversees Catalyst Health Network.

United Way of Tarrant County has launched a maternal health initiative called TeamBirth. This initiative aims to improve maternal health outcomes and close communication gaps for people giving birth in Tarrant County, Texas. Seven hospitals connected to JPS Hospital Network, Texas Health Resources, and Baylor Scott & White Health will be among the first to implement TeamBirth. The program includes a shared planning board in labor and delivery rooms, where the team, birth preferences, care plans, and progress for the patient and baby are outlined. By integrating this program, hospitals hope to reduce preventable maternal deaths and improve communication and teamwork during labor. The program was developed and tested by Ariadne Labs and has shown positive results in clinical trials, with patients reporting feeling heard and involved in their care. The implementation of TeamBirth will begin in January 2025.

OptMyCare, a healthcare and risk management AI platform, has raised $3 million in Series A financing. The funding round was led by LiveOak Ventures of Austin, Texas. This investment will support OptMyCare in acquiring customers, refining its technology, hiring key management personnel, and adding experienced healthcare and technology leaders to its board. The total investment raised by OptMyCare now stands at $4.5 million. OptMyCare is a cloud-based SaaS product that combines precision analytics with actionable risk stratification solutions for multiple chronic conditions. Its clinically-engineered algorithms analyze real-time data from 55 chronic clinical diagnoses to identify risks and improve workflow efficiency.