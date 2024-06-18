Children’s Health Surgery Center Recognition and CHRISTUS adds to its C-Suite

Children’s Health has made history by becoming the first and only in the nation to receive Level I and Level II surgery center designations at multiple hospitals from the the American College of Surgeons Children’s Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program. Children’s Medical Center Dallas has been re-verified as a Level I Children’s Surgery Center, while Children’s Medical Center Plano achieved a Level II designation, making it the sole Level II Children’s Surgery Center in Texas. The program aims to enhance the surgical care of infants and children and includes site visits and evaluations by experienced pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses who assess the structure, processes, and clinical outcomes data of the hospitals. Children’s Health is now among the five hospitals in Texas and one of the 53 hospitals nationwide with a Level I designation, the highest level of distinction for a surgery center.

CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit Catholic health system, has announced the appointment of Steve Kazanjian as the executive vice president and chief mission integration officer. Effective June 30, Kazanjian will lead ethics and spirituality for the entire health system, which are integral to the mission and work of CHRISTUS Health. Kazanjian is taking over from Gerry Heeley, who is retiring after 16 years of leading the mission integration of CHRISTUS Health. Kazanjian has previously held leadership roles at various Catholic health organizations and holds multiple degrees in divinity, ethics, and pastoral theology.

Matthew Sartorius has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Medical City Fort Worth, a 378-bed acute care hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. He will be responsible for overseeing hospital operations and working closely with medical staff leadership and management to ensure high-quality care and excellent patient service. Prior to joining Medical City Fort Worth, Sartorius held leadership positions at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital, Abrazo Surprise Hospital, HCA Healthcare’s StoneSprings Hospital Center, and Memorial Hospital Jacksonville.

The UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center will join the network of AccessHope, a company focused on delivering leading-edge cancer expertise, as the seventh National Cancer Institute-designated center. This collaboration will provide more people living with complex cancer access to targeted treatments and potential clinical trials. Dr. Carlos L. Arteaga is the professor and director of Simmons Cancer Center, and cancer specialists from the center will offer expert clinical insights to AccessHope’s employer plan members and their treating oncologists in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Simmons Cancer Center, part of UT Southwestern, is the only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in North Texas, known for its high-quality care and research efforts. The center conducts extensive research in various cancer fields and aims to improve patient care and save lives through innovative treatments and therapies.