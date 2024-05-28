Texas Woman’s $2 Million Stroke Center Gift and JPS’ Workplace Excellence Award

Dallas businessman and philanthropist Mike A. Myers has made a $2 million donation to Texas Woman’s University’s Stroke Center. This will support the expansion of research, patient and family services, and inter-professional training opportunities. In recognition of Myers’ contribution, the Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents has renamed the center the Mike A. Myers Stroke Center. The donation will enhance various operations, including the addition of bilingual clinicians, new programming, and expanded services such as hearing assessments and treatments aimed at improving feeding and swallowing.

JPS Health Network has been named a recipient of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, distinguishing it as one of just 60 organizations globally to receive this award. By integrating engagement into the core of its operations, JPS empowers employees to unleash their creativity, innovation, and growth potential. The network received the award for its prioritization of employee engagement through celebratory events and a recognition platform, enhancing communication and collaboration between team members and leaders.

Parkland Health, in collaboration with Trust Her, an initiative by the nonprofit Child Poverty Action Lab, is introducing a new Women’s Wellness Mobile Unit to improve access to family planning and women’s health services in Dallas. This mobile unit will be stationed across Dallas College campuses to better serve the health and reproductive planning needs of young adults. The initiative will launch at the Dallas College Mountain View Campus, E Building Gymnasium, with the goal of providing essential healthcare services to the community.

Cook Children’s reveals a multi-year partnership with PGA Tour professional golfer Tom Hoge. An alumnus of Texas Christian University and a Fort Worth resident who gained national recognition with his victory at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Hoge family are dedicated supporters of Cook Children’s patient support services, making this a true purpose-driven partnership. Their shared values and Tom’s desire for active involvement with patients solidify the foundation of this sponsorship agreement.