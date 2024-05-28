Tuesday, May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024
77° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
News

Texas Woman’s $2 Million Stroke Center Gift and JPS’ Workplace Excellence Award

By

Dallas businessman and philanthropist Mike A. Myers has made a $2 million donation to Texas Woman’s University’s Stroke Center. This will support the expansion of research, patient and family services, and inter-professional training opportunities. In recognition of Myers’ contribution, the Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents has renamed the center the Mike A. Myers Stroke Center. The donation will enhance various operations, including the addition of bilingual clinicians, new programming, and expanded services such as hearing assessments and treatments aimed at improving feeding and swallowing.

JPS Health Network has been named a recipient of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, distinguishing it as one of just 60 organizations globally to receive this award. By integrating engagement into the core of its operations, JPS empowers employees to unleash their creativity, innovation, and growth potential. The network received the award for its prioritization of employee engagement through celebratory events and a recognition platform, enhancing communication and collaboration between team members and leaders.

Parkland Health, in collaboration with Trust Her, an initiative by the nonprofit Child Poverty Action Lab, is introducing a new Women’s Wellness Mobile Unit to improve access to family planning and women’s health services in Dallas. This mobile unit will be stationed across Dallas College campuses to better serve the health and reproductive planning needs of young adults. The initiative will launch at the Dallas College Mountain View Campus, E Building Gymnasium, with the goal of providing essential healthcare services to the community.

Cook Children’s reveals a multi-year partnership with PGA Tour professional golfer Tom Hoge. An alumnus of Texas Christian University and a Fort Worth resident who gained national recognition with his victory at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Hoge family are dedicated supporters of Cook Children’s patient support services, making this a true purpose-driven partnership. Their shared values and Tom’s desire for active involvement with patients solidify the foundation of this sponsorship agreement.

Related Articles

Image
Restaurants & Bars

Fortunate Son Brings New Haven Clam Pies to Downtown Garland

The Goodfriend Burger team traveled to Connecticut to research pizza—and renovated a historic furniture store on Garland’s main square.
By
Image
Publications

Jamie Laubhan-Oliver’s Top Homeware Picks For This Summer

This D Home editor takes us along on her journey to creating the latest issue.
By
Image
Local News

Over Half a Million North Texans Without Power; Disaster Declaration Issued for Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says it could be days until power is restored for a "significant" amount of Oncor customers. Happy Election Day.
By
Advertisement