Pfizer and Dallas’ Rosy Partner to Take on Menopause and Migraine

Women’s wellness platform Rosy caught the attention of one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies and is expanding beyond sexual health through a partnership with Pfizer. The sponsorship will allow Rosy to reach women with resources focused on menopause and migraine.

Founded in 2019 by OBGYN Dr. Lyndsey Harper, Rosy targets and supports adult women, and originally provided resources and personalized guidance on sexual health. Working with patients and more than 350 providers, the company has expanded its reach to other women’s health issues through short videos that mirror the format of Instagram and TikTok while providing a curated source of evidence-based information from medical experts. Called Quickies, the free program has grown the companies reach and allowed it to provide information about everything from , PCOS and endometriosis and GLP-1s to mental health and insomnia.

Rosy and Harper are literal rising stars in the healthcare world. In 2023, Rosy won the UCSF Digital Health Rising Star Award as well as the Webby Award for Best Digital Design -Aesthetic. Dr. Harper and Rosy were also honored by the Women’s Health Innovation Summit Judge’s Choice Award. The platform serves women between the ages of 17 and 93.

Harper says her conversations with Pfizer centered around the fact that Rosy’s platform was physician bounded and not focused on selling any one product or treatment. Menopause was a natural progression for Rosy’s platform, which already provided resources across the lifespan of sexual health including fertility, pregnancy, and post-partum.

With one million women beginning menopause each year and 73 percent of women not receiving treatment, Pfizer and Rosy will put together a series of modules to dive into the symptoms, diagnosis, lifestyle change, and potential treatment options for menopause. The goal of phase one is to equip patients with the knowledge they need to enhance their quality of life.

This isn’t Rosy’s first pharmaceutical firm collaboration. The company launched a pilot program with Roche focused on HPV, where they used the platform to provide resources about HPV screening and cervical cancer. The intervention improved users understanding by 67 percent, and the number of users who said they hadn’t intended to be screened for HPV and changed their mind on testing increased by 40 percent. “This first foray proved that that Rosy improves outcomes and can change fundamental understanding and improve behaviors,” Harper says. “It can help save healthcare costs on high acuity cancer treatment, which is a burden to payers and patients.”

Phase two of the Pfizer sponsorship will focus on migraine, the leading cause of disability of young adult women worldwide. The headache disorder is often associated with reproductive hormones, impacting one in five women worldwide and often going untreated. One hurdle to clear and consistent treatment for these conditions is that women are dealing with other hormonal and life stages that may be complicated by medicine. Harper says the information focused on migraine will speak to concerns connected to menstrual migraines, pregnancy, post-partum, perimenopause, and contraception.

Harper sees the work that Rosy is doing in the context of a the larger issue that women have not traditionally had as much influence on research, funding, and leadership in healthcare, creating the knowledge and funding gaps that exist today. Rosy hopes to bring attention to women’s health issues that may not have been priorities for research and development in the past and improve women’s lives along the way.

“We want to help women understand they don’t have to live like this and to help us live better lives. What underlies all of these issues is that women haven’t been in positions of power,” Harper says. “We want to start taking action in the other direction. We are in it for the long haul.”