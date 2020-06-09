Now Dallas County Ranks as a Top Five COVID-19 Hot Spot

Over the last couple weeks, Dallas has become the county with the fifth most new cases in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday, June 5, Dallas had added 781 new COVID-19 cases in the prior three days.

Dallas County added more than 500 cases over the weekend, and Sunday was the eleventh straight day of more than 200 new cases. Dallas County Judge urged Dallasites to maintain social distancing in large gatherings, and said the county will provide free testing to anyone participating in protests and won’t be providing personal information to law enforcement.

Because testing can be increased and given to asymptomatic patients, raw testing numbers are more a reflection of access to testing than the severity of the disease, but experts are concerned that Dallas may be losing focus on flattening the curve.

Dallas County’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett wrote an editorial in The Dallas Morning News expressing concern over the lack of vigilance against the virus in North Texas. “Remember that the presence of the virus anywhere poses a threat to us all, but we have demonstrated remarkable capacity and willingness to respond in a way that limits our collective suffering and loss of life,” he wrote. “Let’s not give up now, the potential consequences are too severe. This is truly a matter, for some of us, of life and death.”

According to data released by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, ventilator usage has remained low and steady, while hospitalizations and intensive care unit beds have crept up slowly. They still remain below 70% capacity. Once they hit that marker, hospitals are at risk of a rush of patients they will be unable to serve.

Here are the top five counties for new COVID-19 cases in the country three days prior to June 5.

1. Los Angeles County, CA -3681 cases

2. Cook County, IL – 2218 cases

3. Maricopa County, AZ – 1292 cases

4. Harris County, TX – 939 cases

5. Dallas County, TX – 781 cases

Harris County was ahead of Dallas for new cases over that period, as well as the eight days prior to June 5. In Arizona, where cases have climbed over the last few weeks, the state health director is advising hospitals to activate their emergency plans , including suspending their elective surgeries. Hospitals there are worried that if the trends continue, ICU bed capacity may be overwhelmed.

Over the two weeks prior to June 5, Dallas County was the eighth highest county for new COVID-19 cases.