When Delaying an ‘Elective’ Procedure Can Be Disasterous

Imagine you had colorectal, ovarian, prostate, or cervical cancer and needed a stoma cut in your intestine to release stool. But then the stoma prolapsed, meaning part of your bowel stuck out of the hole cut in your abdomen. If the prolapse becomes large enough, surgery is normally required to remove the portion of the bowel that is coming out of the body and into the colostomy bag, where the stool is collected. Without corrective surgery, the pain and discomfort are nearly unbearable for you and your caregivers; the operation feels like an emergency.

But because of COVID-19, this surgery may be delayed because it is technically considered not life-threatening.

As the fear of COVID-19 took hold of the country, hospitals canceled elective procedures in order to conserve resources and avoid the spread of the virus as they prepared for a possible influx in patients. But for many patients, the postponement of a surgery or diagnostic imaging can cause anxiety, pain, or even death.

In late March, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order ending all elective procedures. It described elective surgeries and procedures as those “that are not immediately medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”

But for some patients, the cancellation or postponement of their procedure could have dire consequences. For potential cancer patients, diagnostic work is being delayed even though it would normally be considered urgent. In normal circumstances, waiting on cancer results is anxiety inducing and stressful enough, but knowing that testing and eventual treatment are being delayed only exacerbates that anxiety. Patients are left not knowing if they cancer, or how serious it has become.

For current or potential cancer patients, it can be difficult to get approval for a CT scan or an MRI that could see if a tumor is growing or where it has spread. Postponing imaging means that oncologists are flying blind when treating their patients, who are also having to deal with the anxiety of now knowing the status of their cancer.

The new protocol is also disrupting normal cancer treatment. Different cancers have different pathways of care, meaning some should be treated with surgery first, then chemotherapy or radiation. But without needed imaging, surgeries are being postponed and oncologists are moving to treat cancer with chemotherapy. But chemo depletes the patient’s immune system, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 or another infection. Not only is the chemotherapy often outside the normal bounds of treatment, it is more toxic than surgery and could have worse consequences.

Some imaging is occurring, but it is more difficult to get what is needed for patients who aren’t considered to be under the threat of immediate “serious adverse medical consequences.” Pushback from hospital leaders who approve those sorts of things are causing headaches for providers.

Other care for patients may involve surgeries or procedures that ease patients’ pain, but those are usually considered elective right now, and are being postponed, such as a prolapse repair on a stoma for a cancer patient.

A cancer’s severity is often determined through biopsies or imaging, but when physicians are having to fight for every order or justify their requests in writing, it causes delays for patients. With a growing tumor, those delays could be deadly.

Dr. James Chanez is an internal medicine physician at Medtopia Medical Clinic in Dallas, and he has had patients delay procedures and services that would have been done right away before. One of his patients can’t see and needs cataract surgery, but those aren’t being performed right now.

He had another patient with jaundice who needed a sonogram to find out why he had turned yellow, as it could have been gall stones or even cancerous legions. But what would have normally taken a day ended up getting delayed for a week, as imaging centers are experiencing a lack of manpower as well. The waiting and worrying about what is causing a health issue can be as impactful as the disease itself.

So far, Chanez has avoided any real disasters, but it hasn’t been easy to get his patients the services they need. “In the real world it would have been done quickly, but I have to beg to get them done,” he says. But he is hopeful that things will be sorted out soon. “There are some issues out there, but hopefully they get fixed in the next few weeks.”