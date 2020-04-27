DFW Hospitals Are Opening Their Own Grocery Stores

Multiple DFW hospitals have opened pop-up grocery stores to provide essential groceries and personal-care items to hospital workers during COVID-19, including Children’s Medical Center Dallas opening a pop-up 7-Eleven store and seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals opening “mini grocery stores” for workers. These stores aim to provide hardworking hospital staff with a convenient option for food and groceries, while also prioritizing safety by minimizing extra trips to the grocery store for frontline workers.

“We recognize the many challenges that our hard-working healthcare colleagues are facing right now. By offering essential groceries, we are able to provide a convenient, safe option for our teams to secure food necessities with ease, allowing them to spend more time with their families,” said Jenifer Tertel, regional vice president of human resources at Medical City Healthcare, via statement. “Caring for and protecting our caregivers is an essential part of our emergency response in any situation and I’m proud of our resourceful team for finding innovative ways to support each other.”

Both Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Medical City Healthcare have taken measures to enhance the safety of these stores, such as offering mobile checkout options. At the Medical City Healthcare markets, hospital workers are able to place orders that can be picked up at the end of their shift. Employees at Children’s Medical Center are able to use their employee badges to pay for merchandise.

“Every day, we are focused on providing the best experience possible for our team members as well as our patients and their families.” said Keri Kaiser, senior vice president, chief experience and marketing officer at Children’s Health, via statement. “Throughout this public health crisis, we are committed to initiatives that anticipate and fulfill the needs of our colleagues and our patient families. We are thrilled 7-Eleven has answered our call to provide a convenient way for our team members to receive food and groceries while they continue their work to make life better for children, and for our inpatient families to access essential items while in our care.”