BCBS of Texas Gives $1 Million to Communities Foundation of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas has donated $1 million to the Communities Foundation of Texas to bolster COVID-19 relief efforts through the newly created Collaborative Grant Fund.

As the largest community foundation in Texas, CFT can leverage relationships across the state to identify and meet the needs of local nonprofits. It processes the donations and directs them to where they’ll be most impactful.

“As community foundations, we share Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas’ goal of investing in healthier communities and improving the health of Texans,” said Monica Egert Smith, Chief Relationship Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas via release. “Like BCBSTX, our community foundations across Texas have a long history of supporting local communities and helping families and individuals thrive. This $1 million investment will help address some of Texas’ most urgent needs related to COVID-19.”

The donation will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, provide childcare for first responders and healthcare professionals, and cover services for senior adults like meal and grocery delivery.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the areas where our communities need it the most, which is why we established the Collaborative Grant Fund,” said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX via release. “Through these grants, we are working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most impacted by the emerging health, economic, and social impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud Communities Foundation of Texas and its effort to assist senior adults and provide personal protective equipment to first responders as well as help them with childcare costs.”