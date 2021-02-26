After the Storm, North Texas Faces a Critical Blood Shortage. Here’s How to Donate.

When COVID-19 first arrived in Dallas and the shelter-at-home order took effect, all of North Texas’ scheduled blood drives were canceled. As a result, the American Red Cross experienced an unprecedented shortage of blood. We urged you, our readers, to consider donating once you felt safe to do so. Now, we’re urging you again.

This February, record-breaking temperatures and winter storms forced the cancelation of over 10,000 blood and plasma drives nationwide. The American Red Cross is asking all healthy North Texans–especially those with type O blood–to help replenish our local supply. Without donations, many of our medically vulnerable neighbors won’t receive the lifesaving care they need.

To locate a blood drive near you, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive, and COVID-19 precautions are in place at every donation site, including temperature checks, social distancing, and required face coverings for donors and staff.

The Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies; those who have antibodies may help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Your antibody test results will be available in one to two weeks via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at redcrossblood.org.