Where You Can Find Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Year

One of the best things about July 4 falling on a Thursday is the opportunity for a four-day weekend, and North Texas has planned for that and more. Starting this weekend (because you can’t start the party too early), celebrate Independence Day with food, fun, and (of course) fireworks.

We’ve gathered plenty of ways to celebrate—there’s something for everyone.

Independence Day at Klyde Warren Park

June 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.| 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

Grab your picnic blanket and head to Klyde Warren Park to celebrate Independence Day in the heart of downtown Dallas. The free event will include food trucks, live music from Angel White and Grace Tyler, and a fireworks display for the grand finale.

Light Up Arlington

June 29, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.| Downtown Arlington

Bring the whole family to downtown Arlington for a full day of patriotic activities. The event will feature a wide array of food options, face painting and a scavenger hunt for the kiddos, live entertainment all day long, and a fireworks show to end the day.

Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.| Farmers Branch Historical Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Farmers Branch with their Independence Day Celebration. The event will include a fireworks show, food and drinks, a live band, and a Kidzone.

Kaboom Town!

July 3, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.| Addison Circle Park

Rated one of the best fireworks shows by USA Today, Kaboom Town is hosting a 25-minute firework show accompanied by an Airshow where you can watch skydivers, historic planes, and stunt pilots soar through the sky. The event will also include live music, food, and beverages. Anticipate a busy evening, the event hosts around 500,000 spectators a year.

Red White & You Garland

July 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.| Downtown Garland Square

If you live near Garland, Red White & You is the fireworks show for you. The event will be hosted in downtown Garland, and will feature a fireworks show, music, food, a drone show, and activities for the whole family.

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration

July 3, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.| The Sound at Cypress Waters

If you or someone you love experiences extra stress when it comes to loud noises and overwhelming environments, check out the Sensory Sensitive Independence Day celebration. The event will include an LED light show experience with bracelets distributed amongst visitors to create a bright, interactive atmosphere. Plus, enjoy an array of activities including a petting zoo, sweet treats, face painting, and a Taylor Swift tribute.

Sparks and Stripes

July 3 and July 4, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.| Levy Event Plaza, Heritage Park

The City of Irving is hosting a two-day Independence Day event for the whole family. If you decide to go on the first day, expect live music, a drone show, and fireworks. And if you decide to check it out on the second day, you can enjoy a parade through the Heritage District, carnival games, a pie eating contest, and more live music.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

July 4 to July 6, 9:30 p.m.| Six Flags Over Texas

Three days to catch fireworks (just in case you want to take in a selection throughout North Texas) will be offered at Six Flags Over Texas. Grab your tickets, ride some rides, and then settle in for the show, which will kick off around 9:30 each night.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival

July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.| Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie

The gates at Lone Star Park open at 3 p.m. and after the final race, the park will erupt in a 20-minute firework show. In between that time, take in horse races and the family fun park that includes a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, airbrush tattoo artists, and more.

Frisco Roughriders Stars and Stripes Weekend

July 4 through July 6, 7:05 p.m.| 7300 Rough Riders Trl., Frisco

The Rangers Double-A team will host three nights of fireworks on the field and above the field as they take on the Arkansas Travelers. They’re also offering a bit of a deal—a ticket to one of the July 4 weekend games, a hot dog, and a ticket to the Labor Day game for $17.76.

Fair Park Fourth

July 4, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.| Fair Park

Fair Park will once again host a July 4th celebration that will include activities for kids, local vendors, live music, food trucks, and concessions. Wait until dark, and the sky will light up with a fireworks show.

July 4th Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.| Grimes Park, DeSoto

DeSoto and Lancaster will join forces to host an Independence Day party at Grimes Park. Grab a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy live music, children’s activities, games, food vendors, and fireworks.

Independence Day at Reunion Tower

July 4, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.| 300 Reunion Blvd.

On your way home from Fair Park Fourth, route your drive past Reunion Tower, which will be lit up in honor of Independence Day.