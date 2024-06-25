New City Survey Says 63 Percent of Residents Feel Dallas Is a Good Place to Live

Last year, Dallas’ customer satisfaction survey results came just as city staffers were mapping out what would be a $1.25 billion bond package. This year, the city’s survey was released days before the Council is set to vote on placing 15 amendments to its charter on the November ballot.

Those amendments include a pay raise for council members from $60,000 to as much as $125,000 per year, and a pay bump for the mayor from $80,000 to as much as $145,000. It would also include cost of living increases. Also on the table: changing maximum council terms from four consecutive two-year terms to two consecutive four-year terms. Voters could also decide whether to allow petitioners to collect signatures for two extra months, which could impact any future recall effort for a council member or mayor.

All of that is important context when looking at how residents feel about their city. Last year, about 100 people in each of the 14 districts responded to the survey. This year, about 150 did. Of the respondents, about 62 percent had lived in Dallas for longer than 20 years. About 11 percent had lived in the city fewer than five years. (You can see the full report on the survey here.)

About 58 percent of those surveyed said Dallas’ quality of life was excellent or good, and another 36 rated it as fair. Sixty-three percent said Dallas was a good place to live, with another 32 percent saying it was fair. And people were most proud of their individual neighborhoods: 24 percent said their neighborhood was an excellent place to live, 43 percent said it was a good place to live, and another 26 percent rated it as fair.

Dallas also improved in resident sentiment when it came to doing business here. When asked how they would rank Dallas as a place to do business, 81 percent reported it as excellent or good, up from 76 percent. Economic development ratings improved from 52 percent in 2023 to 62 percent this year.

Despite property tax valuations climbing once again this year, the sentiments about the value residents get for their tax dollars and other fees also improved. Last year, 47 percent felt they didn’t get enough bang for their buck, and this year, that number shrank to about 40 percent. This year’s tax rate was set last September at 73.57 cents per $100 valuation. The Council will establish next year’s rate when it adopts a budget in a couple of months.

Overall, residents were satisfied with city services, with most city categories receiving “excellent” or “good” responses. Police services and infrastructure maintenance got the lowest marks, with only 38 percent and 22 percent of respondents checking good or excellent, respectively. At least 50 percent of residents surveyed felt that infrastructure maintenance in particular was poor. That was also reflected when residents were asked what the top priorities of the city should be: 61 percent said infrastructure maintenance, and 47 percent said police services. Traffic management (31 percent), social services (30 percent), and neighborhood code enforcement (25 percent) rounded out the top five.

Those priorities didn’t shift much when looking at each district. Infrastructure maintenance, police services, and traffic management occupied the top three spots for eight of 14 districts. But there were a few outliers. For instance, District 2 (which includes Dallas Love Field Airport and parts of downtown and Far East Dallas), traded police services for social services. In District 6, where West Dallas residents are fighting industrial pollution, drinking water was a priority. Districts 5 (Pleasant Grove and southeast Dallas) and 9 (East Dallas and White Rock Lake) also prioritized social services.

Survey-takers were asked about the characteristics of the city that should be a top priority. More than half (52 percent) listed the access to affordable, quality housing. Access to living wage jobs (30 percent), access to quality education (24 percent), and ease of car travel in Dallas (21 percent) followed. Access to affordable, quality food and good air quality tied for fifth with 18 percent of responses each.

These results are really no surprise. May’s bond election was an indicator of what residents felt were priorities for the city. The $1.25 billion bond included $521.2 million for streets and transportation improvements, $52.1 million for flood protection and storm drainage, $72.3 million in gap financing for affordable housing development and economic development, $26.4 million for housing and neighborhood infrastructure, and $90 million for public safety facilities and improvements.

Are Dallas residents happy enough with the way the city operates to approve a raise for council members and the mayor? Will they approve longer terms? Those answers will come in November.