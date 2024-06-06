Thursday, June 6, 2024 Jun 6, 2024
News

Leading Off (6/6/24)

Boston is dumb. Go Mavs.
Fire Chief Gets Promotion. Dallas Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said Tuesday she appointed  Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominique Artis as the city’s new Chief of Public Safety, which makes him City Hall’s overseer of the police and fire departments, municipal courts, the marshals, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Office of Integrated Public Safety Solutions. Those departments were previously under then-Deputy City Manager Jon Fortune, who is leaving to work under former City Manager T.C. Broadnax in Austin.

Dallas Firefighters Pull Man From White Rock Creek. Dallas Fire-Rescue says they responded after someone called 911 about a man in the creek yelling for help. He allegedly told DART police that he got into a fight near a station in Lake Highlands, and someone threw him into the creek. DART is investigating and says surveillance cameras don’t corroborate the story.

Oh. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology say that if Texas’ power grid had been connected to the rest of the country during the 2021 winter storm, 80 percent of the blackouts ordered by ERCOT could have been avoided. 

Enjoy This Dumb, Hot, Dry Weather. We got a lot of rain last month. (Almost 8 inches at DFW International Airport and almost 10 at Dallas Love Field.) We got even more last week and over the weekend. More storms are predicted for the weekend, so enjoy today and Friday, which will be dry but stupidly hot. Also, enjoy the big dumb mosquitos that are coming.

Related Articles

Image
Restaurant News

Dude, Sweet Chocolate Is Moving Across Bishop Arts—and Offering Celebratory Perks

Katherine Clapner is not taking her almost 15-year-old chocolate shop too far away—just a block down Eighth Street, to a beautiful old house that can host tastings, parties, and s’mores nights.
By Brian Reinhart
Image
News

Dallas County Residents Now Qualify for FEMA Funds For Storm Expenses

The federal funds will help offset some expenses related to the power outages and damages from last week's storm.
By Bethany Erickson
News

Leading Off (6/5/24)

A reprieve from the rain is coming. I promise.
By Matt Goodman
