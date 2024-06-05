Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Jun 5, 2024
News

Leading Off (6/5/24)

A reprieve from the rain is coming. I promise.
Dallas-based Stock Exchange Gains Momentum. “Dozens of individual investors” have ponied up a total of $120 million to start the Texas Stock Exchange, an economic priority of Gov. Greg Abbott. It could begin trading in late 2025. The new venue for going public would target companies in the southeast portion of the country, but would not have a trading floor. Plans are for executive offices and a data center, as well as a downtown location “which will serve as the physical front of the electronic exchange.”

Emerald Ash Borer Spreads Across North Texas. The invasive beetle was found last month in the Great Trinity Forest and has now been identified in Collin, Franklin, Johnson, and Red River counties. The Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed the samples and expressed concern about the ash tree populations in the northern part of the state. The beetle lays its eggs in the tree bark, then its larvae eat up the tree’s tissue for water, gradually killing it. If allowed to proliferate, A&M forestry experts say the beetle could wipe out the ash tree population.

The Rain Just Won’t Stop. That’s a little misleading. The storms picked up again overnight and continue into the morning, but this afternoon will finally dry out. Thursday and Friday don’t have rain the forecast, and coverage won’t be widespread over the weekend. There are about 4,000 people without power in North Texas, with about half in Dallas County. Most of Oncor’s outages look east of us, particularly in Tyler.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

