Leading Off (6/4/24)

BNSF Railway Sues City of Gunter. The Fort Worth-based train company wants to build a 900-acre logistics center in the small town north of Celina. Gunter denied BNSF’s plat application for the project, so now it goes to court.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival Is Not on HBO. There’s a new series on HBO about a renaissance festival. Apparently it’s a little spicy. So the Scarborough folks want everyone to know that the TV show centers on the Texas Renaissance Festival, in Houston, which is totally different from the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, which wrapped up May 27 in Waxahachie. All clear?

Eaglet Returns Home. That baby bird that got blown out of its nest near White Rock Lake? It was returned to its parents, and Laura Johnson, with the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, said things are “looking positive.”

Power Not Fully Back. As of yesterday afternoon, 2,300 Dallas County customers were still without power.