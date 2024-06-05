Dallas County Residents Now Qualify for FEMA Funds For Storm Expenses

Did you decamp to a hotel for the week while the power was out? Are you facing large repairs because of storm damage? Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday that the Biden administration has added Dallas County to the presidential disaster declaration, which means residents now have access to FEMA dollars to offset some storm-related spending.

Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced that he expanded an active state disaster declaration to include Dallas and four other counties after the devastating winds and rain following Memorial Day.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program could reimburse the costs of home repairs, temporary housing, uninsured or underinsured property loss, legal services, disaster-related unemployment assistance, and other expenses. To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or call 800-621-3362.