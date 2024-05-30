Thursday, May 30, 2024 May 30, 2024
Local News

Report: Dallas Developer Mehrdad Moayedi Now Owns a Trump Jet

The CEO of Centurion American is no stranger to Trump's coffers. Now, he appears to have a new way to travel.
By |
Image
Former President Donald Trump on May 29, just before jury deliberations begin in his hush money trial. His mounting legal bills may have prompted him to offload a jet to Dallas developer Mehrdad Moayedi. Charly Triballeau/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Former President Donald Trump has bills to pay. He’s appealing a $454 million civil fraud penalty levied against him by a judge who found that he and his sons inflated the net worth of their companies. (Trump had to put up $175 million to avoid accruing $112,000 a day in interest while awaiting the appeal.) He’s also appealing an $83.3 million judgment for E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York dressing room decades ago.

Probably not a bad idea to offload some assets. Like a nine-seater 1997 Cessna Citation X, which the private jet charter company XO calls “the fastest cross-continental private jet for business in the world” and Trump’s aviation website calls “another very special feature.”

First reported by the Daily Beast, citing records from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Secretary of State, Trump has sold his jet to a limited liability company whose registered agent is Dallas developer Mehrdad Moayedi.

Image
Mehrdad Moayedi at a D CEO event in 2015.

Moayedi’s Centurion American redeveloped the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas—the financing of which once attracted an IRS probe—but is probably more known for building suburban housing developments along Central Expressway and the Dallas North Tollway, right up to the Oklahoma border. It’s behind a $1 billion mixed-use development where Collin Creek Mall was in Plano and owns 1,500 acres near an enormous semiconductor plant in Sherman. Centurion American is also building a 14-story condo complex in Turtle Creek where each unit will occupy an entire 8,000-square-foot floorplan.

As the Daily Beast notes, Moayedi gave $245,000 to the Trump Victory campaign across 2019 and 2020 and has given to the Republican National Committee and Ted Cruz’s Senate campaign. And now he has a new jet, which AvJet estimates to be worth $8.5 million to $10 million. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. It would be irresponsible of us to speculate, but it does seem like buying a jet from a man in a cash bind who might be our next president comes with benefits beyond avoiding TSA lines.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

