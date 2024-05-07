My DALL-E Daydream of What’s About to Happen Tonight

Get the D Brief Newsletter
Local News
Mayor Eric Johnson Makes Another ‘Friendly Belt Buckle Bet’
This time its on the Avalanche-Stars game.
By Tim Rogers
Local News
Maybe ‘Project X’ Is a Pro Women’s Soccer Team. (And Maybe It Is Not.)
On Wednesday, the City Council will vote on a deal to bring a professional sports team to the Cotton Bowl. It appears to be a new women’s pro-soccer league, but maybe the mystery of 'Project X' will continue to linger.
Local News
What My Students and I Learned in Jail After Protesting on the UTD Campus
Ben Wright, a history professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, reflects on the arrests following an on-campus demonstration against the war in Gaza.
By Ben Wright