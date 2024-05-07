Wednesday, May 8, 2024 May 8, 2024
84° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

My DALL-E Daydream of What’s About to Happen Tonight

They never should have given me the AI keys.
By |
Image
DALL-E

Related Articles

Image
Local News

Mayor Eric Johnson Makes Another ‘Friendly Belt Buckle Bet’

This time its on the Avalanche-Stars game.
By
Image
Local News

Maybe ‘Project X’ Is a Pro Women’s Soccer Team. (And Maybe It Is Not.)

On Wednesday, the City Council will vote on a deal to bring a professional sports team to the Cotton Bowl. It appears to be a new women’s pro-soccer league, but maybe the mystery of 'Project X' will continue to linger.
By
Image
Local News

What My Students and I Learned in Jail After Protesting on the UTD Campus

Ben Wright, a history professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, reflects on the arrests following an on-campus demonstration against the war in Gaza.
By Ben Wright
Advertisement