Leading Off (5/31/24)

FINALS! The Mavericks did it in five, and will now get a few days to rest before facing the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 6. Tonight, the Stars will face the Oilers at home at 7:30 p.m., with the series tied 2-2. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) are at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday. StrongSide will have more shortly.

The Weather Will Not Stop Weathering. Around dinner time last night, about 96,000 Dallas County Oncor customers were still sitting in the dark. (The Ericksons are one of them, still.) The city and Dallas ISD have set up a resource center at Truett Elementary on Saturday and Sunday. Residents can drop in and find help from a variety of governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations. Oncor says that yesterday’s rain and storms slowed progress, but the 10,000 personnel brought in to help are working around the clock, as long as it’s safe. “If weather conditions allow, our goal is to substantially complete restoration efforts by Friday evening,” the power provider said. “Harder-hit areas, including the communities of North Dallas, East Dallas, and Mesquite, are expected to be restored Saturday.” We could be up for more rain and storms through Monday, but those chances begin tapering off Sunday night.

Zoo Says No Browsing, Please. You may have enough downed tree limbs to feed a heard of elephants, but you can’t. I mean, you could, but you can’t now. In the Before Times, you could contact the Zoo and tell them you had some limbs and brush, and after screening your offering, they would pick it up for browse, which augments the diets of the elephants and giraffes. Only a lot of people contacted them after the storm, and they’re temporarily overwhelmed with offers and can’t take your browse at the moment. “If people are delaying cuttings until next week, they can definitely go through our process/fill out the form on the website,” said Zoo spokesperson Kari Streiber. “But for now, we’ve got our fill of browse!”

Go to Church a Different Way. If your church is downtown and you are in North Dallas, you’ll have to go a different way. Beginning Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway from I-635 to Walnut Hill Ln. will be closed for bridge maintenance. I suggest I-35 (lol not really don’t do that), US-75 (hahahaha), or Lemmon to Turtle Creek Blvd./Cedar Springs to Pearl and into Downtown.