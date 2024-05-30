Leading Off (5/30/24)

Storm Update, Cont’d. Oncor says 480,000 people once again have power, which means that 150,000 in North Texas still do not. About 118,000 of those are in Dallas County, which, as Bethany Erickson reported yesterday, is likely because 20 of the 25 downed feeder supply lines are located in Dallas. Utility workers from eight different states are here working 16 hour shifts to restore power, but Oncor still says it will take until Friday for “the restoration to be substantially complete.” The “harder-hit areas” still might take until Saturday morning.

Storm Chances, Cont’d. Most of Dallas saw a beautiful Wednesday that didn’t even hint at its 40 percent chance of rain. Starting today, WFAA anticipates between 2 and 4 inches of rain to fall across Dallas-Fort Worth by the end of the weekend. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong or severe, but it sounds like they’ll move quickly. It basically reads like there could be rain at any point—morning into afternoon, a “break” this evening, and overnight into Friday.

Oilers Respond, Win 5-2. The Edmonton Oilers didn’t let a Stars lead get in their way. They battled back from a 2-0 hole to score five unanswered goals to tie the series at two apiece. StrongSide will have more shortly. Here’s the Edmonton Journal, absolutely reveling in it: “As they did in coming back from 2-1 and 3-2 series deficits in the Vancouver series, the Oilers rose from the near dead in time to sidestep the freshly-shoveled grave Dallas prepared for them Wednesday night.”