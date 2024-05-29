Leading Off (5/29/24)

Storm Update. Oncor worked through the night and got a lot done, cutting the region’s total outages in half. But, unfortunately, about 290,000 customers are still without power. Like yesterday, Dallas is shouldering the load. Nearly 200,000 of those are in Dallas County. The baby bald eagles at White Rock Lake were knocked from their nest during the storm. One was rescued and taken to a rehabilitation center. The other is missing. There are 316 failed traffic signals in the city of Dallas and another 122 are flashing. Some gusts that pummeled North Texas Tuesday morning were nearly as strong as a Category 2 hurricane, reaching just below 95 mph in The Colony. The forecast shows more rain coming. We have a 60 percent chance today, 40 percent tomorrow, and 70 percent for Friday. Highs are in the mid-80s.

Primary Runoff Results. The polls stayed open another two hours Tuesday night to accommodate the polling places that lost power. Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown kept her job, easily winning against her predecessor, Lupe Valdez. Former Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson won in House District 33 against incumbent Rep. Justin Holland, which was one of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s revenge races. Former Dallas cop and Republican incumbent Fred Frazier lost his Collin County Texas House seat to Keresa Richardson, another Paxton-endorsed challenger following his impeachment trial. Former Dallas City Councilman David Blewett lost his bid for House District 32 to Darrell Day, 65 percent to 35 percent. More results are here. Later in the evening, Gov. Greg Abbott took credit for unseating eight Republican incumbents who wouldn’t support his school choice plan.

Mavs Have a Flight to Minnesota. The 105-100 Game 4 finish means that the Mavs will have to travel to Minneapolis to try to close out the Timberwolves. A big second half from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards coupled with offensive struggles from Kyrie Irving led to the loss. StrongSide will have more shortly.