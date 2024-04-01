Yes, the Eclipse Will Still Happen (And So Will Our Party)

Is Monday’s forecast optimal for viewing an eclipse? No, it’s not. Are we still going to party at Surf Camp, Nick Badovinus’ downtown rooftop joint? Yes, we are.

D Magazine subscribers got the first crack at tickets to our Totality Awesome Rooftop Rumpus. A small number remain. So I’m throwing it open to FrontBurnervians. Ten bucks gets you in to Surf Camp. Nick and his crew will serve a full menu and some cocktails created especially for people who like to stare at the sun (or at clouds). Drinks and lunch are on you. We’ll have free eclipse glasses for you (if needed). I’ll be there. Kathy Wise will be there. Worst case scenario? We skip work and do some day drinking together.

Ten bucks gets you in the door. My guess is we’ll sell these out pretty quickly. Jump to it.

