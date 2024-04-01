Monday, April 1, 2024 Apr 1, 2024
72° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Uncategorized

Yes, the Eclipse Will Still Happen (And So Will Our Party)

Come join us downtown at Surf Camp.
By |
Image
Nick Badovinus ain't afraid of clouds.

Is Monday’s forecast optimal for viewing an eclipse? No, it’s not. Are we still going to party at Surf Camp, Nick Badovinus’ downtown rooftop joint? Yes, we are.

D Magazine subscribers got the first crack at tickets to our Totality Awesome Rooftop Rumpus. A small number remain. So I’m throwing it open to FrontBurnervians. Ten bucks gets you in to Surf Camp. Nick and his crew will serve a full menu and some cocktails created especially for people who like to stare at the sun (or at clouds). Drinks and lunch are on you. We’ll have free eclipse glasses for you (if needed). I’ll be there. Kathy Wise will be there. Worst case scenario? We skip work and do some day drinking together.

Ten bucks gets you in the door. My guess is we’ll sell these out pretty quickly. Jump to it.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Uncategorized

Leading Off (1/26/23)

Uncategorized

COVID-19 Bulletin (04/28/22)

Fauci: Country transitioning out of "pandemic phase."
By Jencie Tomasek
Image
CRE Opinion

Navigating DFW’s Tight Construction Labor Market

Adolfson & Peterson regional president Will Pender says the scarcity of workers has reached a crisis level in North Texas.
Advertisement