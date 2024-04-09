Leading Off (4/9/24)

There Was an Eclipse. Nearly all of the Morning News’ site is dedicated to eclipse coverage, including a story about what you should know if you burned your eyes. I hope you didn’t burn your eyes. But you know which story the newspaper missed? The world’s largest edible Moon Pie was consumed in Irving.

Beth Van Duyne Recruits New York Cops. The U.S. representative from Irving bought a full-page ad in the New York Post with this headline: “Ladies and Gentlemen of Law Enforcement It’s Time to Escape New York and Move To Texas!” In part, the ad reads, “You don’t have to be beaten on the streets by gangs of illegal immigrant criminals.” Perhaps she’s not aware that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S. born residents.

Rangers Lose to Astros. That’s how little non-eclipse news was generated yesterday. I’m giving you a baseball score. It was 10-5.

