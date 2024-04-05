Leading Off (4/5/24)

Mike Rawlings Defends ‘No Labels’ Effort. The attempt to attract a viable third-party candidate to the 2024 presidential ticket failed, with No Labels deciding to hang it up for the year. Former Mayor Mike Rawlings was chairman of the effort, and he tells the Dallas Morning News that “the courage wasn’t there by some candidates, because this was going to be hard.” He said the top of the ballot was offered to “less than a handful of people.” He says he still believes in the movement.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Came to Town. He was here to celebrate an $80 million infusion of federal funds to help pay for capping Interstate 35 near the zoo and turn it into a park. Attendees got a sneak peek at some of the plans.

Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Admits to Driving Smashed Lamborghini. Lawyers for the former SMU standout held a press conference to admit that their client was driving the Lamborghini that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Central Expressway, then walking away from the scene. Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said police do plan on filing charges soon.

Clouds Persist in Eclipse Forecast. The question no longer appears whether it will be cloudy, but how dense will the cloud cover be. There will be thinner clouds higher in the sky, then, at some point, thicker clouds will settle in closer to earth. Higher clouds will allow for filtered sunshine and probably a glance at the big show. The thicker clouds would mean an overcast day where it’s difficult to see. And, of course, we still don’t know which we’ll get.

