Leading Off (4/23/24)

Protesters Cited for Blocking Road in West Dallas. Janie Cisneros, whose Singleton United/Unidos has led the fight to force the shingle factory GAF to vacate her neighborhood, got a ticket along with four other protesters for blocking access to the plant. The five demonstrators tied their protest to Earth Day, raising awareness of what they say is too slow a timeline to vacate the neighborhood. GAF says it plans to relocate the plant by 2029. The official citations were for “pedestrians in [the] roadway.”

Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Party Shooting. Christopher Jones, 28, was charged with deadly conduct and possession of methamphetamine days after a shooting at a party on Collins Avenue killed a 21-year-old woman and wounded another eight people. Cops were called a little before midnight, but the party broke up. Shots rang out after 1:35 a.m. after their departure. Police are investigating their response.

Plano Bans Short-Term Rentals. Existing Airbnb and VRBO operations are grandfathered into the city’s new regulations, but new rentals are no longer allowed. The Plano City Council has been debating the ordinance for over two years, which was prompted by the same concerns and frustration as in Dallas last year. Dallas was sued after failing to grandfather existing operators into its plan.

Stars Drop Game 1 to Knights. The 4-3 loss means that the Stars give up their home-ice advantage against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. It took less than two minutes for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to notch a goal, and they never lost their aggression. Mike and the team will have more on StrongSide today. Game 2 is tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. (The Mavs tip off in their second game tonight at 9 p.m.)

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.