Leading Off (4/19/24)

Details Emerge About Rev. Haynes’ Exit from Rainbow PUSH. Roland Martin is a journalist and the CEO of Black Star Network. He says that Rev. Frederick Hanyes III’s abrupt departure from leading Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition was because he didn’t have full autonomy in the role. Martin told a CBS affiliate that “Jackson hadn’t really fully ceded control of the organization he founded in 1971,” but said there was no “bad blood” or “anger” between the two men.

Murders, Violent Crime Continue Declining. There were fewer violent crimes in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year, a trend accelerated by a steep drop in total murders. Violent crime has fallen nearly 20 percent compared to 2023, and there have been almost 30 percent fewer murders. Members of the City Council praise the chief’s violent crime plan, but there’s still concern about the seemingly annual summer increase.

Dallas Stars Draw Las Vegas Knights in First Round. The Stars are the best team in the Western conference, but they’ll have to go through the Stanley Cup champions to get to the second round. Vegas topped Dallas in 2023’s Western Conference Finals, so it’ll be the Stars’ chance to avenge last year’s ending. The series begins Monday at 8:30 p.m. The Mavericks, meanwhile, tip off in their first round series against the Clippers at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

