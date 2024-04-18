Thursday, April 18, 2024 Apr 18, 2024
Leading Off (4/18/24)

Your Thursday Leading Off is tardy to the party, thanks to some technical difficulties.
Prepare to Pay $$ to See Caitlin Clark. Fresh off the NCAA tournament and the WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark's debut with the Indiana Fever will happen May 3 in Arlington against the Wings. Tickets went on sale today, and season ticketholders got first dibs on that preseason opener. The Wings-Fever game will be subject to dynamic pricing, which means that tickets are already going for more than $120. 

Fruitcake Happening, Probably. A movie based on the Texas Monthly story about the erstwhile Collin Street Bakery accountant who embezzled millions will now star Jennifer Garner. Filming will start this summer in North Texas.

Weather Will Get Very Weathery. We're due for storms starting this afternoon, and they won't really go away until Sunday. Hope you mowed your lawn yesterday, and don't forget to turn off your sprinklers.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

