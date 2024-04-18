Leading Off (4/18/24)

Prepare to Pay $$ to See Caitlin Clark. Fresh off the NCAA tournament and the WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark’s debut with the Indiana Fever will happen May 3 in Arlington against the Wings. Tickets went on sale today, and season ticketholders got first dibs on that preseason opener. The Wings-Fever game will be subject to dynamic pricing, which means that tickets are already going for more than $120.

Fruitcake Happening, Probably. A movie based on the Texas Monthly story about the erstwhile Collin Street Bakery accountant who embezzled millions will now star Jennifer Garner. Filming will start this summer in North Texas.

Weather Will Get Very Weathery. We’re due for storms starting this afternoon, and they won’t really go away until Sunday. Hope you mowed your lawn yesterday, and don’t forget to turn off your sprinklers.

