Monday, April 1, 2024 Apr 1, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (4/1/24)

Happy birthday, Isaac.
Rangers Get Rings. After an extra-innings win against the Cubs to start the season, Your 2023 World Champions received their championship rings in a pregame ceremony on Saturday (followed by another win). They couldn’t finish off the sweep Sunday, but still: pretty nice little start to a title defense.

Luka Doncic Scores 47 in Mavs Win. The NBA’s leading scorer hit two ridiculous shots—one pregame, one during. The latter helped take down the streaking Houston Rockets and nudged the Mavs up the Western Conference standings.

Stars Also Rolling. That is seven straight for the Western Conference leaders.

Eclipse-Viewing Conditions ‘Not Looking Good.’ According to the National Weather Service, there is a 15 percent likelihood Dallas-Fort Worth will have favorable conditions to view the coming total solar eclipse, thanks to storms and cloudy skies and so on. “If [the weather] were to pan out the way the models are showing right now, it doesn’t look like there would be anywhere in the path of totality in Texas that people could not be affected by the cloud cover associated with this system,” said Steve Fano, a meteorologist with NWS Fort Worth. That is, of course, subject to change.

Zac Crain

