Leading Off (3/20/24)

Giant Pothole Takes Out Cars on Interstate 20. It feels like calling this a pothole doesn’t do it justice. A chunk of concrete was missing and the rebar was exposed, and about a dozen vehicles drove over it and popped their tires. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office closed the lane, and TxDOT crews seemed to struggle to patch it. The lanes appear to still be closed, so take that into account if you’re heading east on I-20.

TCEQ Investing White Rock Lake After Spill. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is testing the water from the White Rock spillway to Frankford Road after Plano spilled 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage into White Rock Creek. The state will be conducting tests through Friday, but didn’t tell the Morning News what those tests had found so far.

It’s the Second Day of Spring. Expect warm-adjacent weather today, with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies. Rain returns overnight and will likely linger into your commute tomorrow morning. The stronger storms are expected to be south of Interstate 20.

