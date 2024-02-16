Friday, February 16, 2024 Feb 16, 2024
Restaurants & Bars

Why There Has Never Been a Better Time to Drink in Dallas

Let's get ready to drink some drinks and make some bad decisions and/or good anecdotes.
By |
The reborn Rodeo Bar in downtown, one of more than 70 drinking establishments we highlight in our February issue.

We don’t do a big bar package every year. Every few years or so. I think our last one was 2019 and the one before that was 2017. I’m not going to check the archive, but we probably did one in 2015. And we would have done one in 2021, based on that timeline, but we were still in the icy grip of a worldwide catastrophe and a bar package would have mostly entailed how best to drink at home. I don’t think anyone would have wanted to write a sidebar about how to gaslight your significant other into believing it was he or she who drank those missing three fingers of Aguasol and not you drinking illicit ranch waters.

Anyway. That is a big windup to say, well, we have done a big bar package again. It’s our February cover story. I don’t know why we do it in February every time. Maybe because it’s after Dry January and people are ready to let it rip again? That’s probably it.

Why was I, Zac Crain, America’s sweetheart, chosen to head up our coverage? Possibly because I am the only single member of our staff and therefore can go to, say, three different bars on a weeknight with no real notice beforehand and I don’t have to text anyone to say I’ll be home late. Does that sound sad? It didn’t sound sad when I typed it, so I’m standing by it. It’s all about freedom, baby. (Imagine me saying that and snapping my fingers between every word, vibes-wise.) Besides, we’re talking about bars, not my personal life. Keep your eyes on your own paper.

ANYWAY. Please enjoy this crawl through an assortment of hall-of-fame standbys, new classics, familiar faces at new addresses, and tons of damn good advice. You can read it right here. See you out there.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

