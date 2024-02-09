Leading Off (2/9/24)

Mike Zimmer To Be Cowboys’ Next Defensive Coordinator. The former Vikings head coach was in Dallas from 1994 to 2006 and had the head coaching job in Minnesota from 2014 to 2021. He’s led defenses in Cincinnati and Atlanta and won a Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys in 1996 while coaching the defensive backs. The news comes courtesy a tweet from NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Office Property Values Fall, Affecting City Revenue. Sales of office towers have been millions short of expected, which has tax districts on edge. Steve Brown ticks through them: a tower off LBJ sold for $12.5 million but is appraised for $20.2 million; Richardson’s CityLine sold for $576 million but is on the rolls for $700 million. The analyst firm Costar expects values to fall 13 percent this year across the board.

Watch Out for Road Closures in East Dallas, Fair Park. The Hot Chocolate Run 15k and 5k will begin and end at Fair Park, with the routes going through Old East Dallas and into Lakewood. You’ll want to look at this map if your Saturday morning has you getting around over there. The races end at 11:30 a.m.

Rainy Weekend Ahead. Today will be mild and cloudy with a slim chance of spotty rainfall. Saturday and Sunday will see rain coverage across 70 and 80 percent of the metro area, respectively. The rain will come in “waves” mostly throughout the afternoon.

