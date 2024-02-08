Leading Off (2/8/24)

Rangers Deal with Adolis Garcia Goes Down to the Wire. The team and Garcia need to come to an understanding on the American League Championship Series MVP Award and Gold Glove winner’s contract by the end of the day. If not, they’ll head to the Rangers’ first arbitration hearing in 24 years. The team is offering $5 million for 2024, Garcia is proposing $6.9 million.

Police Searching for Alleged Fort Worth Kidnapper. Fort Worth police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her for about a week. Officers said a witness found the woman shouting for help on Tuesday when a man assaulted her. She later told police that the man had threatened her life when he kidnapped her.

Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash Snarls I-20 Near Duncanville. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says a FedEx truck that tried to pass a car on the right lane collided with two wreckers on the shoulder and a car. The crash pinned two two tow truck drivers under the wreckage. One died, and the other was flown to a nearby hospital.

Postal Service Offers Reward in Mail Carrier Robberies. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information about three armed robberies targeting mail carriers in Dallas. The latest happened at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on January 29.

Have a Nice Day. I would take this day out for a nice steak dinner, dancing, and even call it within 48 hours. A high in the low 70s, sunny, and a smidge windy, no notes. Rain might come for the weekend, so enjoy today.

