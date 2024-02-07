Friday, February 9, 2024 Feb 9, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (2/7/24)

A big new children's hospital is coming to the Southwestern Medical District in the next decade.
By |

Children’s Health, UT Southwestern Unveil $5B New Campus. More than a year ago, my D CEO colleague Will Maddox got his paws on some documents that showed the two entities were searching for contractors to build a $2.5 billion campus. Children’s and UT Southwestern stayed mum until University of Texas regents approved the project last December. Now, more details: it’ll actually be $5 billion and include a 2-million square foot hospital with about 40 percent more beds across a pair of towers on 34 acres. It will be located on Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane, about half a mile north of the present campus. Construction is expected to take up to seven years.

Arlington Triple Murder Suspect Arrested in Mississippi. Larry Dewayne Reed, 29, was arrested inside a house in Greenville, Mississippi and extradited to North Texas on a charge of capital murder. He was wanted for the shooting deaths of two 29-year-old women and another 31-year-old man last month. Tips helped police both name him as a suspect and find him in Mississippi.

UNT President to Resign. Neal Smatresk has led the region’s largest university since February 2014, helping my alma mater achieve Carnegie Tier One research status that allowed it to participate in a $3.9 billion state endowment awarded to four “emerging” research universities. His time at UNT saw an increase of more than 11,000 students; total enrollment is now above 47,000.

