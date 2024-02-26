Leading Off (2/26/24)

Mavs’ Win Streak Snapped. Dallas had won seven in a row until kicking off a four-game road trip in Indianapolis yesterday afternoon. The Mavs cut a double-digit lead to 104-100 behind a nine-point Kyrie Irving run, but the Pacers bounced back and won going away. Euless Trinity’s own Myles Turner led Indy with a season-high 33 points. Next up for the Mavs: the Cavs tonight.

Record Highs Expected. We haven’t hit 90 degrees in February since 1917, but the temperature is supposed get there later today. I’m not built for this. I’m sorry. A normal late February day should be in the low 60s.

Perot Museum Distributing 1 Million Pairs of Eclipse Safety Glasses. Pretty cool. I already have a pair. I wonder if they’ll give me a tank top for this unseasonable weather instead.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.