Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Feb 27, 2024
81° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (2/26/24)

It's going to be 90 degrees today. 90!
By |

Mavs’ Win Streak Snapped. Dallas had won seven in a row until kicking off a four-game road trip in Indianapolis yesterday afternoon. The Mavs cut a double-digit lead to 104-100 behind a nine-point Kyrie Irving run, but the Pacers bounced back and won going away. Euless Trinity’s own Myles Turner led Indy with a season-high 33 points. Next up for the Mavs: the Cavs tonight.

Record Highs Expected. We haven’t hit 90 degrees in February since 1917, but the temperature is supposed get there later today. I’m not built for this. I’m sorry. A normal late February day should be in the low 60s.

Perot Museum Distributing 1 Million Pairs of Eclipse Safety Glasses. Pretty cool. I already have a pair. I wonder if they’ll give me a tank top for this unseasonable weather instead.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

How Deep Ellum Is Placing Its History Alongside Its Present

A new initiative places banners of historical images near their present-day locations.
By Micaih Thomas
Image
Local News

A Dismal Snapshot of the First Three Days of Early Primary Voting

Fewer than 2 percent of Dallas County's registered voters have cast early primary ballots. Early voting ends on March 1.
Image
Local News

With No New Facility Coming Anytime Soon, Dallas Animal Services Gets Creative

As of Friday morning, the shelter was at 139 percent capacity for its dog population. With no bond money for a new facility, Dallas Animal Services is facing animal intakes that outpace adoptions.
Advertisement