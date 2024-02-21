Leading Off (2/21/24)

Officer Fired 19 Times at Mesquite Student. As Tim wrote yesterday, a 16-year-old was shot by police at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Oates campus on Monday after pulling a gun in the school’s office. Officers fired 19 times and struck the kid in the leg; he never fired his weapon. All shots were “confined to the office,” which was located at the end of a hall away from classrooms.

Teen Missing From Northwest Dallas. Police fear that Liliana Campos, 13, is lost and needs medical help. She disappeared on Tuesday morning from the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive, which is close to Lombardy Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard. The department is thin on details, but she’s 5’6 and 180 pounds.

Perot Museum Donating 1 Million Eclipse Glasses. The museum is giving the glasses away to 40 school districts across the region, including Dallas ISD, Denton ISD, Fort Worth ISD, and Arlington ISD. They’ll also fan out across community events, including Klyde Warren Park’s watch party. The eclipse is Monday, April 8.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.