Leading Off (2/20/24)

Officers Fire at Student With Gun in Mesquite Charter School. A 16-year-old brought a gun yesterday to Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Oates campus. When police arrived, the student was alone in the school’s office, and three officers fired at him. Police didn’t say whether the student was hit, but he was brought to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Adolis García Says Rangers Will Repeat. The DMN’s Evan Grant talked to García, who just signed a two-year $14 million contract, and the right-fielder seems pretty pumped about spring training. Asked if the Rangers could repeat as World Series champs, García said, “We are going to do it again.”

Judge to Rule on Jerry Jones’ Paternity Test. Alexandra Davis still wants to prove that Jones is her father, and at a hearing yesterday attorneys for both sides argued their case. Jones’ lawyers say that taking a paternity test would be an invasion of privacy. The judge didn’t give a timeline for her ruling, but it shouldn’t be long.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.