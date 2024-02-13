Leading Off (2/13/24)

New Owner in Town to Watch Mavs. Patrick Dumont saw his first home game in person since he and his mother-in-law bought the team. He sat courtside and slowly stroked a hairless cat sitting in his lap as the Mavs rallied late to beat the Wizards 112-104. Luka got another triple double. He also got some stitches in his chin for his troubles.

Dallas Police to Speed Up Sexual Assault Reporting. Survivors of assault will no longer need to wait for a cop to show up and write a report before a nurse can do an exam. Come April, that report can be done over the phone with the cop. The program will start at Parkland Health before rolling out at other hospitals.

Loop 12 Closed in Irving. From Fox 4: “A fiery crash is expected to shut down part of a major highway in Irving all morning on Tuesday. The crash happened overnight in the southbound lanes of Loop 12 at Irving Boulevard. Two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck were involved. One 18-wheeler caught fire. The tractor of the other fell from the bridge.”

