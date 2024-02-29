Leading Off (1/29/24)

Thursday, February 29, 2024 Feb 29, 2024
Your Leap Day weather is cold and rainy, but don't fret--it will be in the 80s by Saturday.
Council Approves Settlement in Timpa Case. The Dallas City Council approved a $2.5 million partial settlement with the family of Tony Timpa, who died in police custody eight years ago. A Dallas County jury awarded Timpa’s son $1 million in a wrongful death lawsuit last year. Three of the four plaintiffs in the suit settled with the city.

Judge Says Jones Must Take DNA Test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to settle the question of whether he is the biological father of Alexandra Davis, who sued him in 2022. Davis says Jones had a relationship with her mother, Cynthia, in the mid-90s and that Jones had agreed to support them as long as they didn’t name him as the father.

Rangers, MLB Announce All-Star Week Schedule. The region will host All-Star Week in July, with a week of festivities culminating in the 94th Midsummer Classic happening at Globe Life Field on the final day. It will be the second time the Rangers have hosted an All-Star Game—the first was in 1995.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

