Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Oct 3, 2023
Local News

Tardy Leading Off (10/3/23)

It's Tuesday. Not Wednesday. Again: Tuesday.
By |

Local Editor Totally Spaces. You ever have one of those mornings where you forget which day of the week it is, and, as a result, you drop the ball on a personal or professional obligation? That happened to a grown-ass adult human today.

North Texas Office Leasing Declines. According to Transwestern, office occupancies in Dallas-Fort Worth fell by 716,800 square feet in the third quarter. On the busiest days of the week, our office buildings are now only about 65 percent full. [looks around D Magazine offices] Yup.

STR Lawsuit Calls Dallas Rules Unconstitutional. The city in June adopted an ordinance that makes short-term rentals illegal in single-family neighborhoods. Well, a group of STR operators sued the city yesterday. Everton Bailey Jr. wrote this story for the Dallas Morning News. I am giving him credit and linking to his story because I am a decent person. (Bailey knows what I’m talking about.)

Rangers Start Playoffs. Where are you going to be at 2:08 today? That’s when the Rangers face off against the Rays in the first game of their best-of-three wildcard series. The Looch will get you ready for the game over on StrongSide in a few minutes. Be patient!

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

