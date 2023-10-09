Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Oct 10, 2023
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/9, the Water’s Fine

Bumper boats will never let you down.
Bumper boats at the State Fair of Texas on October 9, 2023. Jason Janik

The State Fair of Texas is for the children. Jason Janik caught some kids enjoying the day on the water, bumping their boats and appreciating the mild weather. Get out there and join them, if you’re of the appropriate age. Find more of Janik’s photos here, and our complete guide to the fair here. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

