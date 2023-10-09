State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/9, the Water’s Fine

The State Fair of Texas is for the children. Jason Janik caught some kids enjoying the day on the water, bumping their boats and appreciating the mild weather. Get out there and join them, if you’re of the appropriate age. Find more of Janik’s photos here, and our complete guide to the fair here. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Author
Matt GoodmanView Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…