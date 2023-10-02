Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Oct 3, 2023
Meat

Meat Fight Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

This year the battle goes down November 12 at Community Brewing.
By |
Image

There are a few things you need to know. First, Alice Laussade runs Meat Fight. You’ve seen her byline in D Magazine a bunch recently. Remember when she wrote about a musical about breast implants? That’s Alice. She’s our friend. Second, Meat Fight this year is November 12 at Community Beer Company, which is a great venue. Hop on those tickets, if you know what’s good for you, because they will sell out quickly. Finally, if you don’t know what Meat Fight is, then I’m ashamed of you, and you need to watch this video right now:

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

