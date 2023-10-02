Meat Fight Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

There are a few things you need to know. First, Alice Laussade runs Meat Fight. You’ve seen her byline in D Magazine a bunch recently. Remember when she wrote about a musical about breast implants? That’s Alice. She’s our friend. Second, Meat Fight this year is November 12 at Community Beer Company, which is a great venue. Hop on those tickets, if you know what’s good for you, because they will sell out quickly. Finally, if you don’t know what Meat Fight is, then I’m ashamed of you, and you need to watch this video right now:

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.