Monday, October 9, 2023
Leading Off (10/9/23)

Woof.
Rangers Win. Mitch Garver’s third-inning grand slam broke the game wide open. It got a little dicey in the ninth but a win is a win is a win, and now the Rangers are up 2-0, have won four straight postseason games (all on the road), and they’ll have a chance to finish off Baltimore on Tuesday night. More from Mike and Jamey soon.

Cowboys Lose. Dallas has spent the last two offseasons trying to get on San Francisco’s level and it seems like they are farther apart than ever. Mike McCarthy’s offense was uninspired even before Dak Prescott started throwing it to 49ers and the defense was undisciplined and overmatched. The only good decision was not playing Prescott for most of the fourth quarter. StrongSide will break it down like a fraction all week.

A Few More Warm Days Left. At least. Above-normal highs to start the week, but should be cooling down by Thursday.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine

