Leading Off (10/6/23)

Gov. Abbott Calls Third Special Session. Lawmakers will be back in Austin on Monday to push forth a few of the governor’s education-minded priorities. He’s ordered them to take on education savings accounts, which is another way to divert funding from public schools to go to parents who wish to send their kids to a private school. Abbott’s memo to legislators also pushed for a law that blocks private companies from mandating employees get the vaccine and had a few immigration matters sprinkled in. A true overhaul of school finance looks to be beyond what the governor is calling for.

Teens Arrested in Fatal North Oak Cliff Shooting. Marque Khourn, 18, and Jaelynn Alamillo, 19, have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Davron Williams in the 600 block of Stevens Village Drive at West Davis Street. They join Jakyri Fulce, 19, who was arrested last week and charged with murder after telling investigators he fired his weapon in self defense during a robbery. Police haven’t provided a narrative on Khourn and Alamillo’s roles in the killing.

Cold Front Today. Fall will make an appearance this weekend. Your forecast on Saturday will be a high of 70 and a low of 51, while on Sunday it’ll be 79 and 61. We’re back in the 80s for highs early next week, but it appears the 90s have left us and that’s something to celebrate.

College GameDay Comes To Fair Park. Texas OU meet in the Cotton Bowl Saturday for the last time the two teams are part of the Big 12 Conference. They’re both ranked in the top 15 schools in the nation, which means the College GameDay crew are setting up at the State Fair of Texas. I’m avoiding this whole area, but if you’re planning to throw yourself into the mix, WFAA has you covered here. The Fair opens at 7 a.m.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.