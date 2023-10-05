Leading Off (10/5/23)

Drug Dealer Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl Pills. Donovan Jude Andrews was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Wednesday. He was accused of advertising and selling fentanyl pills to children through social media, delivering the pills to their homes and places of employment. One 14-year-old girl suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose after buying five pills from Andrews. He will also receive drug treatment while in prison.

Fall May Have Arrived Emphatically. The storms last night that were expected to bring more fall-like (for Texas) weather were heavy at times, bringing flash flooding to parts of the city and North Texas. WFAA reported that rainfall totals may have hit 3 inches in north and northeast areas of Dallas before the storm system shifted south and southeast. In Frisco, an 8-year-old girl was one of two people injured when the storm kicked up wind at Toyota Stadium during a FC Dallas game, which was later postponed.

Frisco Gymnast Wins Gold. Skye Blakey and the rest of Team USA won gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium Wednesday. It’s the team’s seventh consecutive world title. The team also includes Simone Biles, who is returning to competition after a two-year break.

Rangers to Face Baltimore. They only needed two out of three games against Tampa Bay in the Wild Card series, and beat them Tuesday night 7-1. They’ll play Baltimore at noon Saturday. Mike and the gang at StrongSide will have more later.

It’s a Christmas Miracle. The Dallas Holiday Parade is officially a go. Its fate was somewhat in question after Toyota dropped as the title sponsor, but parade officials say Verizon has stepped in.

